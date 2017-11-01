Nigerian Pastors hacked my Instagram account – Freeze

OAP DADDY Freeze has claimed that Nigerian pastors hacked his Instagram account. His account was hacked hours after he reacted to a viral video where church members of the House on the Rock were seen walking out of the service during a sermon by Pastor Paul Adefarasin. Freeze, via his Twitter page, insists the development […]

