Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Scammers Make $4 Million Targeting 48 Women and Elderly Man in Hong Kong – NextShark

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NextShark

Nigerian Scammers Make $4 Million Targeting 48 Women and Elderly Man in Hong Kong
NextShark
A syndicate that duped 48 women and a 77-year-old man out of 29.5 million Hong Kong dollars ($3.78 million) in Hong Kong in online romance scams was busted last week. The syndicate, based in Kuala Lumpur, had been tricking Hongkongers since …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.