Nigerian Scammers Make $4 Million Targeting 48 Women and Elderly Man in Hong Kong – NextShark
|
NextShark
|
Nigerian Scammers Make $4 Million Targeting 48 Women and Elderly Man in Hong Kong
NextShark
A syndicate that duped 48 women and a 77-year-old man out of 29.5 million Hong Kong dollars ($3.78 million) in Hong Kong in online romance scams was busted last week. The syndicate, based in Kuala Lumpur, had been tricking Hongkongers since …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!