Nigerians experiencing hardship – Obasanjo
The Eagle Online
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigerians are experiencing hardship as a result of the economy not booming. Obasanjo spoke on Sunday at the 52nd Annual Service of Songs of the 1st ECWA Church, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. He spoke …
