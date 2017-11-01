Nigerians use 400 million condoms annually – Ekweremadu

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Health, News

The Society of Family Health has revealed that Nigerians consume over 400 million condoms annually. SFH Managing Director, Bright Ekweremadu, who gave this figure in Lagos on Tuesday, said, “the 400 million condom consumption could fall below expectation based on the society’s estimation of unprotected sex in the country.” Ekweremadu added, “We have been in […]

Hello. Add your message here.