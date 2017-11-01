Nigerians use 400,000,000 condoms yearly

The Society of Family Health has confirmed that Nigerians use over 400 million condoms annually, this was disclosed by the Managing Director of the SFH, Bright Ekweremadu, who also said the 400 million condom consumption could fall below expectation based on the society’s estimation of unprotected s*x in the country. Ekweremadu spoke during the launch …

The post Nigerians use 400,000,000 condoms yearly appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

