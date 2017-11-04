Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians Vent Displeasure To Buhari’s Announcement Of Ekwueme’s Medical Treatment Abroad

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

Scores of apparently cheesed off Nigerians have vented their displeasure to Friday’s announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari that he had approved a foreign medical treatment for a former vice-president, Alex Ekwueme.

It was gathered that the former vice president, who turned 85 in October, collapsed in his Enugu residence in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Monday, his family issued a statement saying that the health of the elder statesman was stable.

However, according to a statement signed on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President gave the order after he received a brief on the medical condition of the former Vice President.

Shehu explained that the approval given by Buhari would cover the cost of chartering an air ambulance for the journey and the cost of his treatment.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.

“The approval followed a brief the President received Friday on the medical condition of the former Vice-President.

“The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

“President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.”

While a segment of Nigerians on social media lauded Buhari for the move, others saw it as having a political undertone and another reminder about the country’s lack of adequate medical services.

