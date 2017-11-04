Nigerians Vent Displeasure To Buhari’s Announcement Of Ekwueme’s Medical Treatment Abroad

Scores of apparently cheesed off Nigerians have vented their displeasure to Friday’s announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari that he had approved a foreign medical treatment for a former vice-president, Alex Ekwueme.

It was gathered that the former vice president, who turned 85 in October, collapsed in his Enugu residence in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Monday, his family issued a statement saying that the health of the elder statesman was stable.

However, according to a statement signed on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President gave the order after he received a brief on the medical condition of the former Vice President.

Shehu explained that the approval given by Buhari would cover the cost of chartering an air ambulance for the journey and the cost of his treatment.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country. “The approval followed a brief the President received Friday on the medical condition of the former Vice-President. “The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment. “President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.”

While a segment of Nigerians on social media lauded Buhari for the move, others saw it as having a political undertone and another reminder about the country’s lack of adequate medical services.

See tweets below:

Treatment abroad is a right of an ex-VP. Buhari didn’t do Ekwueme a favour. GEJ purchased bulletproof cars for Buhari without announcing it. pic.twitter.com/5RnUkfG7yV — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 4, 2017

Ekwueme can send an entire village abroad for medical treatment. He needs no FG funds https://t.co/6a1CS0i6nA — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) November 3, 2017

The press release on the evacuation of chief Ekwueme by FG is unnecessary, indecorus& unprofessional. there ar limits 2 propaganda — Doyin (@doyinokupe) November 3, 2017

That announcement of Ekwueme’s treatment (a perk to which he is entitled as a former VP) just screams of “notice me” — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) November 3, 2017

Ekwueme can afford immediate treatment anywhere in the world . A failed leader like Buhari is simply campaigning for reelection https://t.co/dtl5KUILfe — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) November 3, 2017

Buhari is too dishonest. The Remuneration Of Former Presidents & HoS (And Other Ancilliary Matters) Act covers Ekwueme’s treatement abroad. pic.twitter.com/uSdXRyCDAt — Mr. Uchenna (@Demoore90210) November 3, 2017

Why are you approving a perk Ekwueme is already entitled to and announcing it? Just like you did with a court ordered payment to Biafrans? — Clxrence (@Clarenceonyeks) November 3, 2017

Buhari the 419 President. Wants to profit from someone’s misfortune. Claiming credit for what is statutorily former VP Ekwueme’s entitlement pic.twitter.com/tHCM5mspjn — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) November 3, 2017

Those thanking PMB for approving oversea treatment for Ekwueme ought to know that treatment of former VP is a given under our law

1/ — The Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) November 3, 2017

Clueless Buhari attempts to score cheap political point with Ekwueme’s illness but was humbled by ever conscious Nigerian people. — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) November 4, 2017

Flying Ekwueme abroad for treatment or touring the entire SE now is waste of time Igbos are not interested in Buhari at all… — afrispheric (@afrispheric) November 3, 2017

The breaking news from Aso villa that Buhari has approved the abroad treatment for Alex Ekwueme is an insult to all Igbos .#SighBuhari — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) November 3, 2017

