Nigeria’s 154th varsity emerges in Gombe State

NATIONAL Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo, as the 154th university and 46th state university in the country. Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, gave the notice of the approval at the university’s academic brief and master plan in Abuja on Thursday. Rasheed said the approval was with […]

