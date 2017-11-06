Nigeria’s external reserves to hit 3yr high of $35bn – Vanguard
Vanguard
Nigeria's external reserves to hit 3yr high of $35bn
Vanguard
THE nation's external reserve will this month hit $35 billion, the highest in three years.The last time the nation had $35 billion external reserve was end of November 2014, when it dropped to $35.24 billion from $36.25 billion at end of October 2014 …
