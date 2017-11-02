NIMN goes tough on quackery

By Zika Bobby

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), has said it would no longer be possible for any marketing practitioner, not certified by it, to secure a marketing employment in any corporate organisation in Nigeria, beginning January 2018.

Speaking during a visit by the newly-elected executive members of the Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) to the institute, in Lagos, NIMN President, Tony Agenmonmen, said the institute had perfected plans to ensure that being a member, would be a major requirement, before a marketing practitioner is given a marketing job in any organization in the country, as from next year.

He however added that the institute still intends to drive compliance through discussion and allow people to voluntarily comply than wielding the big stick.

He described the ADVAN’s visit as an opportunity for both bodies to share ideas, get to know each other, as well as promote excellence in the marketing profession.

