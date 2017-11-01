Nine civil servants sent to prison over payroll fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday arraigned nine suspected payroll fraudsters before Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, Abuja, on a 16-count charge of conspiracy and illegal stealing of workers’ salary to the tune of N293million. The suspects: Usman Aliyu Dayo, Osuntope Opeyemi, Johnson Adedokun, Ojeifo Robert Slyvanus, Oyebade Ebenezer Ayodeji, Florence Olaolu Dada, Olaolu Haruna Dada, Blessing Ejeh and Aderibigbe Isaac Taiwo were alleged to have conspired to collect ghost workers’ salaries and entitlements from different ministries.

