Nintendo brings plenty of Zelda on Black Friday with Switch and 2DS bundles

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Black Friday, Technology | 0 comments

Nintendo is offering great Zelda bundles on both its Switch system and the low-priced 2DS this Black Friday. Breath of the Wild will be bundled with a guide and map for the same price as the standard game.

