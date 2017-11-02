NJC receives 1,124 corruption cases, says CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onneghen yesterday said the National Judicial Council (NJC) had received a list of 1,124 corruption cases from various jurisdictions.

Onnoghen stated this in Abuja at the inauguration of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO).

The CJN said the cases were received from the jurisdictions in compliance with the NJC directive.

“The Heads of Court were directed to compile and submit a compendium of corruption cases being handled by their various jurisdictions.

“I also directed them to designate a court or more in their jurisdictions, depending on the volume of such cases, solely for the trial of such cases,’’ he said.

The CJN advised members of the committee to help eliminate delays and its attendant effects on the speedy disposal of corruption cases.

“Needless to say that the nation expects so much from this committee, going by the avalanche of positive responses and recommendations that have greeted its setting up.

“We, therefore must do all we can to justify this high level of public confidence reposed in the committee.

“The committee is expected to among other things propose practical directions for my consideration and approval in order to complement the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA),’’ Onnoghen said.

The NJC on Tuesday appointed retired Supreme Court Justice Suleiman Galadima as the Chairman of the committee to replace

Justice Ayo Salami who excused himself as chairman.

The CJN said: “The committee was initially billed to be headed by His Lordship, Hon. Justice Ayo lsa Salami, OFR, former President of the Court of Appeal. Having earlier given his consent, we regret that His Lordship is unable to assume the Leadership of the Committee for personal reasons.

“We do hope however that His Lordship, Hon. Justice Ayo Salami, OFR, will in the near future, be available to offer the judiciary in particular and the nation in general the benefits of his wealth of experience.”

Members of the committee are Chief Judges of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah; Imo State, Justice P.O. Nnadi; Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro; and Oyo State, Justice M. L. Abimbola.

Also named among the members are the current President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, and some of his predecessors – Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN). and Mr. Augustine Alegeh (SAN).

Others include two members of the NJC, Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN) and Mrs. R.I. Inga; representative, Non-Governmental Organisations, representative, Ministry of Justice, and the representative, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

The Secretary of NJC, Gambo Saleh, will serve as the secretary of the committee.

Galadima expressed delight on their appointment to serve, adding that the committee would not fail the nation.

