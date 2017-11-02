NNPC, Ondo Govt Sign MoU On Biofuel Plant

By FESTUS OKOROMADU, Abuja And CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ondo State Government to establish a 65,000 million litres bio-fuel plant in Okeluse, Ondo State.

Baru explained that the plant and other projects such cassava feed stock production would create at least one million direct and indirect jobs.

According to the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, the project is not a one-hundred-per-cent NNPC subsidiary but in collaboration with some investors whom he said will be bringing in Foreign Direct Investment into the country.

The GMD listed the benefits of the project to include the construction of the plant and the production of cassava feedstock that could create at least one million direct and indirect jobs.

Others include reduction of fuel import, reduction of greenhouse gas emission to combat global warming, and boost in the production of animal feeds from by-products of the plant.

The GMD also allayed fears of any possible negative impact of the plant on the supply of cassava-based foods for human consumption, stressing that the cassava that would be used for the biofuel project was a special breed that would not be in competition for human consumption or interfere with the activities of farmers cultivating other breeds of cassava or indeed other crops.

“Your Excellency, we have already discussed with you and you have agreed to make 15,000 hectares of land available towards the cultivation of this cassava. It will, of course, in the process invite people who are used to farming cassava as well as new entrepreneurs who want to go into that business to participate in the cultivation of the cassava that we are going to use for the production of the fuel ethanol.

“We expect that this plant, when built, will be producing at least 65 million litres per annum of fuel ethanol that could be blended into our Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and will be used in Nigeria and neighbouring countries when exported,” Dr. Baru informed.

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, expressed confidence that the biofuel project would take off for the benefit of the people of the state and the country in general.

He assured that the state had enough farmers as well as cassava to sustain the biofuel plant, stressing that his visit was to show his commitment to the project.

Present to witness the signing of the MoU were the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank), New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) and National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).