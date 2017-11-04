Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC/Agip JV to increase power generation by 480MW – The Eagle Online

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

NNPC/Agip JV to increase power generation by 480MW
The Eagle Online
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Joint Venture is set to boost the Federal Government power generation aspiration by 480 megawatts through the completion of its Okpai Phase II Independent Power Project by …
NNPC, Agip Move Closer to Actualising 480MW Okpai Phase-2 Power PlantTHISDAY Newspapers
NNPC, Agip to boost power generation by 480MWThe Punch
NNPC, Agip to add extra 480mw of electricity to national grid by 2019 – Maikanti BaruTODAY.NG

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.