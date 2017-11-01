No enmity among PDP chairmanship aspirants- Dokpesi









A national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raymond Dokpesi has said that there is no enmity among the eight chairmanship aspirants.

Dokpesi made the declaration while fielding questions from journalists at the end of a meeting of chairmanship aspirants in his private residence.

According to him, almost all the aspirants have close relationships that span decades and they have resolved to go into the contest as members of a family.

He emphasized that it is this spirit of oneness that informed his presence in the commissioning of the campaign offices of some of his co-contestants.

On the chances of PDP in 2019, Dokpesi declared that he has no doubt that the party will win more states during the next general election.

“We have quite a lot of chance. We believe that PDP is capable of wining the presidential elections in 2019 and win in very many states. There is no doubt about that”, he said.

The elective national convention is scheduled for December 9, 2017.

Speaking earlier, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel said the contest for the PDP chairmanship is not a do-or-die affair.

He disclosed that the possibility of having a consensus candidate has not been ruled out.

“Nothing is impossible especially when you have people of like minds. I told you on the hype are from the media. Even on the podium on the December 9 some people may for a reasons say that they want to step down. It happened before.

“But one thing what we have demonstrated here is that we are from the same party, of the same ideology and all of us are eminently qualify.

“I do strongly feel that for the array of people that have come out for a party that a number of people believe that it has challenge means that there is prospect and hope for the party and that Nigerians are looking up to PDP to effect change the change” he said.

Other aspirants at the meeting include former PDP governorship aspirant in the 2015 governorship election in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje as well as Taoheed Adedoja.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post No enmity among PDP chairmanship aspirants- Dokpesi appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

