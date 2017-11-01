Nollywood’s Nse Ikpe Etim Star In First Hollywood Movie

Coming to prominence in 2008, Nse Ikpe Etim is a Nigerian actress who gained favorable recognition from her role in Reloaded. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards. She also starred in movies such as Fifty, The Meeting and Phone Swap, and a …

The post Nollywood’s Nse Ikpe Etim Star In First Hollywood Movie appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

