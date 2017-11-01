North Riding residents warned against using tap water – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
North Riding residents warned against using tap water
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water is urging residents in some parts of North Riding not to drink tap water as it investigates the possibility of a suspected sewer contamination in the area. Officials say affected streets include Boundary, Aureole and Spionskop.
North Riding water contaminated
Joburg North residents warned of sewage contaminated water
North Riding in Johannesburg warned against possible tap water contamination
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!