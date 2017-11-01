Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Notre Dame at No. 3 in initial CFP poll – NBCSports.com

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NBCSports.com

Notre Dame at No. 3 in initial CFP poll
NBCSports.com
In the first version of the only poll that matters, the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee ranked Notre Dame at No. 3, behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Clemson rounded out the top four, establishing the frontrunners for the
College Football Playoff Notebook: Snubbed Teams, Stay Calm and Keep WinningBleacher Report
In year's first College Football Playoff rankings, it's Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and ClemsonWashington Post
Georgia, Oklahoma Should Be Happiest Teams After Release of First College Football Playoff RankingsSports Illustrated
ESPN –Sporting News –Sun Sentinel –CBSSports.com
all 694 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.