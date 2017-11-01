Notre Dame at No. 3 in initial CFP poll – NBCSports.com
|
NBCSports.com
|
Notre Dame at No. 3 in initial CFP poll
NBCSports.com
In the first version of the only poll that matters, the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee ranked Notre Dame at No. 3, behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Clemson rounded out the top four, establishing the frontrunners for the …
College Football Playoff Notebook: Snubbed Teams, Stay Calm and Keep Winning
In year's first College Football Playoff rankings, it's Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson
Georgia, Oklahoma Should Be Happiest Teams After Release of First College Football Playoff Rankings
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!