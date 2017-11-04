Nov. 3 deadline: Banks begin compilation of accounts without BVN – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Nov. 3 deadline: Banks begin compilation of accounts without BVN
The Punch
The lists, according to bank executives, are being prepared for onward transfer to the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria. Top bank officials said barring any last minute change of the course of the ongoing matter, the list might be …
BVN: Banks that may suffer from deposit loss
Banks And Its Customers Panic Over Nov. 3 Deadline For BVN
On BVN and dormant accounts
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!