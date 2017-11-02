Now you can beat the inflating cab tariff with upcoming Aggregator platform based on Blockchain and coming with ICO

Living this life at a lightning speed, you hardly have any time to wait for parking long queues. People are using cabs more often than past because of a lot of traffic and congestion on streets. Uber is the first name that comes to your mind, but do you know that you have been paying 30% extra than the actual tariff and sometimes more than that because of some additional last moment fare surge reveals a shocking side of using Uber. What if you can use cabs without any additional fees or charges? Seem unreal to you. The next reality is here with us Cab Aggregator Model on Blockchain.

Aggregator(AGTToken.com) is a unique ecosystem based on Blockchain Technology and a token system that completely removes the challenges faced in cab aggregator system.

No middleman or an Aggregator company can fool you around. An Aggregator works on the behalf of service provider with an aim to charge the additional cost. However, Blockchain Technology is the most secure and efficient & Transparent and AGTToken.com platform is now new way of booking your cab from anywhere, wherever you are across the globe.

Drivers will be benefitted by our approach as they need not pay off any commission to the service operators and since it is present across the world so it makes it quite convenient for people to find the cab, anywhere, anytime.

The most advantageous aspect of using this entire ecosystem is the user will get additional referral points that can be used for booking at a later stage of time.

This will reduce the cost of cab services by 40% thus ensuring more demand and profit.

This platform will also be used for the upcoming project for Hotels where people would be able to book their stay directly with hotels without spending on additional commissions. The plan will also be implanted in Aviation Industry to get affordable flight ticketing for end-users.

Booking a cab, hotel or flight tickets will be hassle-free and convenient and quick based on next- level technology for end-user.

Token Generation Event i.e. ICO will be coming from 1st of December, 2017, and there will be close group funding event and Pre-ICO event will start from 7th November and 15th November, 2017, respectively. The most striking feature of this ICO is that it is secure and well-designed by skilled technology experts and lawyers to ensure it is in safe hands. The Tokens will be used on platform for taking platform services

