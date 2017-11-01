NUJ suspends 3 members in Ondo for breach of peace

The Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) has suspended indefinitely three of its members for causing breach of peace and dissatisfaction in the union. The union announced the suspension on Wednesday in Akure in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, James Sowole and the Secretary. The suspended members are David Akinadewo of the Owena Press Chapel, Sina Adeyeye of the State Information Chapel and Sunday Tonibor of the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation Chapel.

