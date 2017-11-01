NUJ suspends members for breach of peace

The Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) has suspended indefinitely three of its members for causing breach of peace and dissatisfaction in the union.

The union announced the suspension on Wednesday in Akure in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, James Sowole and the Secretary.

The suspended members are David Akinadewo of the Owena Press Chapel, Sina Adeyeye of the State Information Chapel and Sunday Tonibor of the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation Chapel.

“For participating in an action capable of causing a breach of the peace and disaffection in the union, three members of the union are hereby suspended indefinitely and with immediate effect.

“The suspended members today committed infractions to the union’s constitution by illegally constituting themselves as Chairman, Secretary and member of the council’s interim management committee.

“The illegal action of the people disqualified had been reported to security agencies for appropriate action.

“The union hereby enjoins our members to remain calm and not to sign illegal documents taken round to back their illegal action”.

