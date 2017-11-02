Nwoye faults Obiano for claiming past govt’s projects as his

By Providence Emmanuel

The Dr. Tony Nwoye Campaign Organisation has alerted the public to what it called “the new propaganda scheme of the Willie Obiano administration in dressing up projects of former administrations in Anambra State as its own.”

The campaign in a statement in Awka said with no solid projects to show, the Obiano government has also usurped the Federal Government intervention projects as its own.

The campaign spokesman, Mr Nonso Madu, said: “The fact that the Governor Willie Obiano administration thrives on cheap blackmail, propaganda and character assassination is a fact that is daily becoming evident to every political stakeholder in Anambra.

“With no tangible projects to show to the people after four years, the Willie Obiano administration has resorted to make-belief and fraud to deceive the people.

“Obiano has made a mockery of governance by changing the signposts of projects completed by previous administrations, a fact manifested by the recent effort by his agents to change the sign of Ndiowu Town Road constructed by a previous administration as that done by his government.

“Willie Obiano can change the sign posts, but Anambrarians know he met the roads already completed when he was sworn in four years ago. Even more, he cannot change our minds as concerning the failure of his government.

“Another form of deceit is when the Obiano government castigated the Federal Government but turned to dress beneficiaries of Federal Government projects in his campaign insignia.

“Dr. Tony Nwoye recognizes the fact that governance is a social contract with the people and he will not fail to keep the terms of the contract.

“Nwoye, as governor, will by God’s grace embark on new areas of infrastructural development and also extend roads to areas not previously linked. We shall embark on massive youth empowerment and job creation programmes.”

