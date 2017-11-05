NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein – WSB Atlanta
WSB Atlanta
NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein
WSB Atlanta
NEW YORK (AP) – New York City police said Friday that an actress' rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein are credible, and if the movie mogul were in the state and the accusation more recent, they would move to arrest him immediately. Chief of …
