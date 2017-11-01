Pages Navigation Menu

Oando posts strong results for Q3: N7.1bn profit, N21bn net debt reduction

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business

With an end to Nigeria’s worst recession in two decades buoyed by improved performance of oil, agriculture, manufacturing and trade sectors, the economy is well on its way to a full recovery. In September 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) validated that the country has exited the recession with a growth of 0.55% in […]

