Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Other Health Equipment To Lagos State | Photos

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has received donations worth millions of naira from Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins. Nigerian international, Obafemi Martins on Thursday donated health equipment worth several millions of naira to the Lagos State Government, saying it was part of his philanthropic gestures to give back to the society. The donation was made through his foundation, …

The post Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchairs, Crutches And Other Health Equipment To Lagos State | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.