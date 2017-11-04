Pages Navigation Menu

“Obasanjo is a Born Actor, Did Scene in Just one take”- Spiff

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood

Recently, former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo made his Nollywood debut in a comedy skit called ‘Dele Issues’ alongside Samuel Ajibade popularly known as Spiff. It was a move that surprised many Nigerians who while acknowledging that the former leader of the nation is a lighthearted man with a cheeky side, they would never have guessed…

Hello. Add your message here.