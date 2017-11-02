Obaseki's first anniversary: Edo govt to train 600 youths

Vanguard

AS preparations for the one year anniversary of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki commence, more than 600 youths will be trained during the Edo Jobs 2017 summit, which began on October 31 and will end on November 8. The Coordinator of …

Edo set to launch Industrial Park Gistmaster (blog)



all 2 news articles »