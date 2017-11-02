Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki’s first anniversary: Edo govt to train 600 youths – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Gistmaster

Obaseki's first anniversary: Edo govt to train 600 youths
Vanguard
AS preparations for the one year anniversary of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki commence, more than 600 youths will be trained during the Edo Jobs 2017 summit, which began on October 31 and will end on November 8. The Coordinator of …
