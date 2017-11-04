Pages Navigation Menu

Ogun, Imo & Kano lead with most appointments – Presidency

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

The presidency has revealed that Ogun State, with 21 appointments, leads others in the ranking of states from where CEOs of federal agencies hail. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, debunking recent reports that said 81 of 100 appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari are people from Northern Nigeria, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

