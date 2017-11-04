Ogun Leads As Presidency Releases Names Of All Buhari’s Appointees (See Full List)
The Presidency has made available online a full list of all the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, issued a statement containing the full list of 159 appointees on Saturday night.
The list was published with the aim to defend the appointments made by President Buhari amid allegations of lopsidedness.
“Here is an updated table of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments, disproving the allegations of lopsidedness,” the presidential spokesperson said while forwarding the list to journalists.
In the list, Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each, while Edo and Katsina have 14 each.
The federal capital territory, Abuja, has no appointee while Ebonyi and Abia have two each, Kebbi has three, Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti and Akwa Ibom have four each.
See list below:
|Name
|Portfolio
|Region
|Notes
|Confirmed
|Appointed by Current Admin
|1
|Tukur Buratai
|Chief of Army Staff
|North East
|Y
|Y
|2
|Babagana Monguno
|National Security Adviser
|North East
|Y
|Y
|3
|Abubakar Lawal
|Aide de Camp
|North West
|Y
|Y
|4
|Femi Adesina
|Special Adviser Media and Publicity
|South West
|Y
|Y
|5
|Garba Shehu
|SSA. Media and Publicity
|North West
|Wrongly identified as SA
|Y
|Y
|6
|Sunday Dare
|EC, NCC
|South West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|7
|Lawal Kazaure
|State Chief of Protocol
|North West
|Y
|Y
|8
|Ahmed Idris
|Accountant General
|North West
|Y
|Y
|9
|Antony Ayine
|Auditor General
|South South
|Y
|Y
|10
|Abayomi Olonishakin
|Chief of Defence Staff
|South West
|Y
|Y
|11
|Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas
|Chief of Naval Staff
|South South
|Y
|Y
|12
|Sadique Abubakar
|Chief of Air Staff
|North East
|Y
|Y
|13
|Monday Morgan
|Chief Defence Intel
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|14
|Lawal Daura
|DG, State Security Services
|North West
|Y
|Y
|15
|Mahmood Yakubu
|INEC Chairman
|North East
|Y
|Y
|16
|Hadiza Bala Usman
|MD, NPA
|North West
|Y
|Y
|17
|Paul Boroh
|SA, Niger Delta Amnesty
|South South
|Y
|Y
|18
|Dakuku Peterside
|DG, NIMASA
|South South
|Y
|Y
|19
|Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye
|Chairman NCC
|South West
|Y
|Y
|20
|Umaru Dambatta
|Chief Executive, NCC
|North West
|Y
|Y
|21
|Babatunde Fowler
|Chairman, FIRS
|South West
|Y
|Y
|22
|Maikanti Baru
|GMD, NNPC
|North East
|Y
|Y
|23
|Boss Mustapha
|SGF
|North East
|Y
|Y
|24
|Abba Kyari
|Chief of Staff
|North East
|Y
|Y
|25
|Ade Ipaye
|Deputy Chief of Staff
|South West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|26
|Hameed Ali
|CG, Nigerian Customs
|North West
|Y
|Y
|27
|Mohammed Babandede
|CG, Nigerian Immigration
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|28
|Ita Enang
|SSA, National Assembly
|South South
|Y
|Y
|29
|Suleiman Kawu
|SSA, National Assembly
|North West
|Y
|Y
|30
|Babafemi Ojodu
|SA Political
|South West
|Not included with team members
|Y
|Y
|31
|Adeyemi Dipeolu
|SA Economy
|South West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|32
|Ahmed Lawan Kuru
|MD, AMCON
|North East
|Y
|Y
|33
|Mohammed Kari
|Insurance Commission
|North East
|Y
|Y
|34
|Ibrahim Magu
|Acting Chairman EFCC
|North East
|Y
|Y
|35
|Abike Dabiri
|SSA, Diaspora
|South West
|Y
|Y
|36
|Abdullahi Muhammadu
|CG. NSCDS
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|37
|Winifred Oyo-Ita
|Head of Service
|South South
|Y
|Y
|38
|Aishah Ahmad
|Deputy Gov. CBN
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|39
|Mary Ekpere
|DG, NCWD
|South South
|Y
|Y
|40
|Funso Doherty
|DG, PENCOM
|South West
|Y
|Y
|41
|Dikko AbdulRahman
|Chairman, BOI
|North East
|Y
|Y
|42
|Olukayode Pitan
|MD, BOI
|South West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|43
|Mr Adebayo Somefun
|MD, NSITF
|South West
|Y
|Y
|44
|Kemi Nelson
|ED, NSITF
|South West
|Y
|Y
|45
|Lady Azinge, Azuka Obiageli
|Ag. Registrar General, CAC
|South East
|Y
|Y
|46
|Ahmed Dangiwa
|MD, Federal M.Bank
|North West
|Y
|Y
|47
|Melville Ebo
|ED, Federal M.Bank
|South East
|Y
|Y
|48
|Dankane Abdullahi
|ED, Federal M.Bank
|North West
|Y
|Y
|49
|Alex Okoh
|DG, BPE
|South South
|Y
|Y
|50
|Ibrahim Goni
|CG, National Park
|North Central
|Y
|N
|51
|Nasiru Ladan
|DG, NDE
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|52
|Saliu Alabi
|DG, MINILS
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|53
|Jeffery Barminas
|DG, RICT
|North East
|Y
|Y
|54
|Folarin Gbadebo Smith
|DG, NISER
|South West
|Wrongly Identified as Haruna Yerima
|Y
|Y
|55
|Mohammed Tukur
|Secretary FCC
|North East
|Y
|Y
|56
|Shettima Abba
|Chairman FCC
|North East
|Y
|Y
|57
|Tunde Irukera
|ES, CPC
|North Central
|Wrongly identified as CPP
|Y
|Y
|58
|Umar Gambo Jibrin
|ES, FCDA
|North East
|Y
|Y
|59
|Roli Bode George
|CEO, NDLEA
|North East
|Wrongly identified as Muhammad Abdullah
|Y
|N
|60
|Garba Abari
|DG, NOA
|North East
|Y
|Y
|61
|Sule Kazaure
|DG, NYSC
|North West
|Y
|Y
|62
|Jelani Aliyu`
|DG, NADDC
|North West
|Y
|Y
|63
|Bayo Onanuga
|MD, NAN
|South West
|Y
|Y
|64
|Ibrahim Idris
|IGP
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|65
|Ghaji Bello
|DG, NPC
|North East
|Y
|N
|66
|Saleh Dunoma
|MD FAAN
|North East
|Y
|N
|67
|USA Sadiq
|Dir Security, FAAN
|North West
|Y
|Y
|68
|Rabiu Yadudu
|Dir Operations, FAAN
|North West
|Y
|Y
|69
|Salisu Daura
|Dir Maintenance, FAAN
|North West
|Y
|Y
|70
|Nike Aboderin
|Dir Finance & Accounts FAAN
|South West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|71
|Norris Anozie
|Dir HR FAAN
|South East
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|72
|Clifford Omozeghian
|Company Secretary, Legal Adviser FAAN
|South South
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|73
|Rahimatu Aminu Aliyu
|ED, Federal Mortgage Bank
|North West
|Y
|Y
|74
|Melville Ebo
|ED, Federal Mortgage Bank
|South East
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|75
|Julie Okah – Donli
|DG, NAPTIP
|South South
|Y
|Y
|76
|Bello Rabiu
|COO NNPC
|North West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|77
|Henry Ikem Obih
|COO NNPC
|South East
|Y
|Y
|78
|Bello Gusau
|ES PTDF
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|79
|Isiaka Abdulrazak
|CFO NNPC
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|80
|Isa Inuwa
|COO NNPC
|North West
|Y
|Y
|81
|Saidu Muhammad
|COO NNPC
|North West
|Y
|Y
|82
|Babatunde Adeniran
|COO NNPC
|South West
|Y
|Y
|83
|Anibor Kragha
|COO NNPC
|South South
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|84
|Chidi Momah
|Secretary NNPC
|South East
|Y
|Y
|85
|Modecai Baba Ladan
|Dir DPR
|North Central
|duplicated
|Y
|Y
|86
|Eberechukwu Uneze
|ED, AMCON
|South East
|Y
|Y
|87
|Aminu Ismail
|ED, AMCON
|North West
|Y
|Y
|88
|Kola Ayeye
|ED, AMCON
|South West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|89
|Ishaq Oloyode
|Registrar, JAMB
|South West
|Y
|Y
|90
|Chidi Izuwah
|DG, ICRC
|South East
|Y
|Y
|91
|Bolaji Owasanoye
|ICPC
|South West
|Y
|Y
|92
|Lenrie Aina
|National Librarian
|South West
|Y
|Y
|93
|Charles Uwakwe
|NECO
|South East
|Y
|Y
|94
|Umaru Maza Maza
|Chair, REA
|North West
|Y
|Y
|95
|Damilola Ogunbiyi
|MD REA
|South West
|Y
|Y
|96
|Sanusi Ohiare
|ED, REA
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|97
|Yewande Odia
|ED, REA
|South West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|98
|Fola Akinkuotu
|MD, NAMA
|South West
|Y
|Y
|99
|Sani Abubakar Mashi
|DG, NiMet
|North West
|Y
|Y
|100
|Abdusalam Mohammed
|Rector, NCAT
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|101
|Akinola Olateru
|Commissioner, AIB
|South West
|Y
|Y
|102
|Abubakar Rasheed
|ES, NUC
|North West
|Y
|Y
|103
|Abdulkadir Umar
|ES, PPPRA
|North West
|Y
|Y
|104
|Elias Nwalem
|RMAFC
|South East
|Y
|Y
|105
|Marilyn Amobi
|NBET
|South East
|Y
|Y
|106
|Faisal Shuaib
|ES, NPHCDA
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|107
|Umaru Ibrahim
|NDIC
|North West
|Reconfirmed by Buhari Admin
|Y
|N
|108
|Uja Tor Uja
|NCPC
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|109
|Isa Pantami
|DG, NITDA
|North East
|Y
|Y
|110
|Patience Oniha
|DG, DMO
|South South
|Y
|Y
|111
|Nnenna Akajemeli
|CEO, SERVICOM
|South East
|Y
|Y
|112
|Folasade Joseph
|MD, NAIC
|North Central
|Y
|Y
|113
|Cecilia Gaya
|DG, ASCON
|North East
|Y
|Y
|114
|Luci Ajayi
|ES, LITFMB
|South South
|Y
|Y
|115
|Lanre Gbajabiamila
|NLRC
|South West
|N
|Y
|116
|Usman Abubakar
|NRC
|North West
|Y
|Y
|117
|Chiedu Ugbo
|MD, NDPHC
|South South
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|119
|Osita Okechukwu
|DG, VON
|South East
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|120
|Eze Duru Ihioma
|Chair, NPC
|South East
|Y
|N
|121
|Bisi Adegbuyi
|Postmaster General, NIPOST
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|122
|Yewande Sadiku
|DG, NIPC
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|123
|Princess Gloria Akobundu
|CEO, NEPAD
|South South
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|124
|Olagunsoye Oyinlola
|Chairman, NIMC
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|125
|Umana Okon Umana
|Oil & Gas Free Zone
|South South
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|126
|Sharon Ikeazor
|DG, PTAD
|South East
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|127
|Ben Akabueze
|DG, Budget Office
|South East
|Wrongly identified as Aliyu Gusau
|Y
|Y
|128
|Yemi Kale
|DG,NBS
|South West
|Reconfirmed by Buhari Admin
|Y
|N
|129
|Folorunsho Coker
|DG,NTDC
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|130
|Waziri Adio
|ES, NEITI
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|131
|Alh Adebayo Thomas
|DG Film and Censor’s Board
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|132
|Maryam Uwais
|SA Social Investment
|North Central
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|133
|Jumoke Oduwole
|SSA Trade and Investment
|South West
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|134
|Emeka Nwapa
|CHAIRMAN, CPC
|South East
|Not included with board members
|Y
|Y
|135
|Ife Oyedele
|ED, NDPHC
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|136
|Alhaji Ali Usman
|Chairman, PENCOM
|North West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|137
|Manase Benga
|EC, PENCOM
|North Central
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|138
|Zaki Magawata
|EC, PENCOM
|North East
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|139
|Ben Oviosun
|EC, PENCOM
|South South
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|140
|Nyerere Ayim
|EC, PENCOM
|South East
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|141
|Sanusi Garba
|NERC COMMISSIONER
|North West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|142
|Dafe C. Akpeneye
|NERC COMMISSIONER
|South South
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|143
|Nathan Rogers Shatti
|NERC COMMISSIONER
|North East
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|144
|Dr Moses Arigu
|NERC COMMISSIONER
|North Central
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|145
|Musiliu Olalekan Oseni,
|NERC COMMISSIONER
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|146
|Professor Frank N. Okafor
|NERC COMMISSIONER
|South East
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|147
|Ituah Ighodalo
|National Council of Privatisation
|South South
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|148
|O. Olaoye
|National Council of Privatisation
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|149
|Yinka Amosun
|FRCN (Lagos)
|South West
|Not included
|Y
|Y
|150
|Femi Odumosu
|Ogun Osun RBDA
|South West
|Not included
|152
|Jide Zeitlin
|Chair, NSIA
|South West
|Not included
|153
|Uche Orji
|CEO/MD, NSIA
|South East
|Not included
|154
|Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli
|ED, NSIA
|South East
|Not included
|155
|Urum Kalu Eke
|NSIA
|South East
|Not included
|156
|Lois Laraba Machunga-Disu
|NSIA
|North Central
|Not included
|157
|Asue Ighodalo
|NSIA
|South South
|Not included
|158
|Halima Buba
|NSIA
|North East
|Not included
|159
|Bello Machido
|NSIA
|North WeSt
|Not included
