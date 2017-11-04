Ogun Leads As Presidency Releases Names Of All Buhari’s Appointees (See Full List)

The Presidency has made available online a full list of all the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, issued a statement containing the full list of 159 appointees on Saturday night.

The list was published with the aim to defend the appointments made by President Buhari amid allegations of lopsidedness.

“Here is an updated table of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments, disproving the allegations of lopsidedness,” the presidential spokesperson said while forwarding the list to journalists.

In the list, Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each, while Edo and Katsina have 14 each.

The federal capital territory, Abuja, has no appointee while Ebonyi and Abia have two each, Kebbi has three, Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti and Akwa Ibom have four each.

See list below:

Name Portfolio Region Notes Confirmed Appointed by Current Admin 1 Tukur Buratai Chief of Army Staff North East Y Y 2 Babagana Monguno National Security Adviser North East Y Y 3 Abubakar Lawal Aide de Camp North West Y Y 4 Femi Adesina Special Adviser Media and Publicity South West Y Y 5 Garba Shehu SSA. Media and Publicity North West Wrongly identified as SA Y Y 6 Sunday Dare EC, NCC South West Not included with board members Y Y 7 Lawal Kazaure State Chief of Protocol North West Y Y 8 Ahmed Idris Accountant General North West Y Y 9 Antony Ayine Auditor General South South Y Y 10 Abayomi Olonishakin Chief of Defence Staff South West Y Y 11 Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas Chief of Naval Staff South South Y Y 12 Sadique Abubakar Chief of Air Staff North East Y Y 13 Monday Morgan Chief Defence Intel North Central Y Y 14 Lawal Daura DG, State Security Services North West Y Y 15 Mahmood Yakubu INEC Chairman North East Y Y 16 Hadiza Bala Usman MD, NPA North West Y Y 17 Paul Boroh SA, Niger Delta Amnesty South South Y Y 18 Dakuku Peterside DG, NIMASA South South Y Y 19 Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye Chairman NCC South West Y Y 20 Umaru Dambatta Chief Executive, NCC North West Y Y 21 Babatunde Fowler Chairman, FIRS South West Y Y 22 Maikanti Baru GMD, NNPC North East Y Y 23 Boss Mustapha SGF North East Y Y 24 Abba Kyari Chief of Staff North East Y Y 25 Ade Ipaye Deputy Chief of Staff South West Not included with board members Y Y 26 Hameed Ali CG, Nigerian Customs North West Y Y 27 Mohammed Babandede CG, Nigerian Immigration North Central Y Y 28 Ita Enang SSA, National Assembly South South Y Y 29 Suleiman Kawu SSA, National Assembly North West Y Y 30 Babafemi Ojodu SA Political South West Not included with team members Y Y 31 Adeyemi Dipeolu SA Economy South West Not included with board members Y Y 32 Ahmed Lawan Kuru MD, AMCON North East Y Y 33 Mohammed Kari Insurance Commission North East Y Y 34 Ibrahim Magu Acting Chairman EFCC North East Y Y 35 Abike Dabiri SSA, Diaspora South West Y Y 36 Abdullahi Muhammadu CG. NSCDS North Central Y Y 37 Winifred Oyo-Ita Head of Service South South Y Y 38 Aishah Ahmad Deputy Gov. CBN North Central Y Y 39 Mary Ekpere DG, NCWD South South Y Y 40 Funso Doherty DG, PENCOM South West Y Y 41 Dikko AbdulRahman Chairman, BOI North East Y Y 42 Olukayode Pitan MD, BOI South West Not included with board members Y Y 43 Mr Adebayo Somefun MD, NSITF South West Y Y 44 Kemi Nelson ED, NSITF South West Y Y 45 Lady Azinge, Azuka Obiageli Ag. Registrar General, CAC South East Y Y 46 Ahmed Dangiwa MD, Federal M.Bank North West Y Y 47 Melville Ebo ED, Federal M.Bank South East Y Y 48 Dankane Abdullahi ED, Federal M.Bank North West Y Y 49 Alex Okoh DG, BPE South South Y Y 50 Ibrahim Goni CG, National Park North Central Y N 51 Nasiru Ladan DG, NDE North Central Y Y 52 Saliu Alabi DG, MINILS North Central Y Y 53 Jeffery Barminas DG, RICT North East Y Y 54 Folarin Gbadebo Smith DG, NISER South West Wrongly Identified as Haruna Yerima Y Y 55 Mohammed Tukur Secretary FCC North East Y Y 56 Shettima Abba Chairman FCC North East Y Y 57 Tunde Irukera ES, CPC North Central Wrongly identified as CPP Y Y 58 Umar Gambo Jibrin ES, FCDA North East Y Y 59 Roli Bode George CEO, NDLEA North East Wrongly identified as Muhammad Abdullah Y N 60 Garba Abari DG, NOA North East Y Y 61 Sule Kazaure DG, NYSC North West Y Y 62 Jelani Aliyu` DG, NADDC North West Y Y 63 Bayo Onanuga MD, NAN South West Y Y 64 Ibrahim Idris IGP North Central Y Y 65 Ghaji Bello DG, NPC North East Y N 66 Saleh Dunoma MD FAAN North East Y N 67 USA Sadiq Dir Security, FAAN North West Y Y 68 Rabiu Yadudu Dir Operations, FAAN North West Y Y 69 Salisu Daura Dir Maintenance, FAAN North West Y Y 70 Nike Aboderin Dir Finance & Accounts FAAN South West Not included with board members Y Y 71 Norris Anozie Dir HR FAAN South East Not included with board members Y Y 72 Clifford Omozeghian Company Secretary, Legal Adviser FAAN South South Not included with board members Y Y 73 Rahimatu Aminu Aliyu ED, Federal Mortgage Bank North West Y Y 74 Melville Ebo ED, Federal Mortgage Bank South East Not included with board members Y Y 75 Julie Okah – Donli DG, NAPTIP South South Y Y 76 Bello Rabiu COO NNPC North West Not included with board members Y Y 77 Henry Ikem Obih COO NNPC South East Y Y 78 Bello Gusau ES PTDF North Central Y Y 79 Isiaka Abdulrazak CFO NNPC North Central Y Y 80 Isa Inuwa COO NNPC North West Y Y 81 Saidu Muhammad COO NNPC North West Y Y 82 Babatunde Adeniran COO NNPC South West Y Y 83 Anibor Kragha COO NNPC South South Not included with board members Y Y 84 Chidi Momah Secretary NNPC South East Y Y 85 Modecai Baba Ladan Dir DPR North Central duplicated Y Y 86 Eberechukwu Uneze ED, AMCON South East Y Y 87 Aminu Ismail ED, AMCON North West Y Y 88 Kola Ayeye ED, AMCON South West Not included with board members Y Y 89 Ishaq Oloyode Registrar, JAMB South West Y Y 90 Chidi Izuwah DG, ICRC South East Y Y 91 Bolaji Owasanoye ICPC South West Y Y 92 Lenrie Aina National Librarian South West Y Y 93 Charles Uwakwe NECO South East Y Y 94 Umaru Maza Maza Chair, REA North West Y Y 95 Damilola Ogunbiyi MD REA South West Y Y 96 Sanusi Ohiare ED, REA North Central Y Y 97 Yewande Odia ED, REA South West Not included with board members Y Y 98 Fola Akinkuotu MD, NAMA South West Y Y 99 Sani Abubakar Mashi DG, NiMet North West Y Y 100 Abdusalam Mohammed Rector, NCAT North Central Y Y 101 Akinola Olateru Commissioner, AIB South West Y Y 102 Abubakar Rasheed ES, NUC North West Y Y 103 Abdulkadir Umar ES, PPPRA North West Y Y 104 Elias Nwalem RMAFC South East Y Y 105 Marilyn Amobi NBET South East Y Y 106 Faisal Shuaib ES, NPHCDA North Central Y Y 107 Umaru Ibrahim NDIC North West Reconfirmed by Buhari Admin Y N 108 Uja Tor Uja NCPC North Central Y Y 109 Isa Pantami DG, NITDA North East Y Y 110 Patience Oniha DG, DMO South South Y Y 111 Nnenna Akajemeli CEO, SERVICOM South East Y Y 112 Folasade Joseph MD, NAIC North Central Y Y 113 Cecilia Gaya DG, ASCON North East Y Y 114 Luci Ajayi ES, LITFMB South South Y Y 115 Lanre Gbajabiamila NLRC South West N Y 116 Usman Abubakar NRC North West Y Y 117 Chiedu Ugbo MD, NDPHC South South Not included Y Y 119 Osita Okechukwu DG, VON South East Not included Y Y 120 Eze Duru Ihioma Chair, NPC South East Y N 121 Bisi Adegbuyi Postmaster General, NIPOST South West Not included Y Y 122 Yewande Sadiku DG, NIPC South West Not included Y Y 123 Princess Gloria Akobundu CEO, NEPAD South South Not included Y Y 124 Olagunsoye Oyinlola Chairman, NIMC South West Not included Y Y 125 Umana Okon Umana Oil & Gas Free Zone South South Not included Y Y 126 Sharon Ikeazor DG, PTAD South East Not included Y Y 127 Ben Akabueze DG, Budget Office South East Wrongly identified as Aliyu Gusau Y Y 128 Yemi Kale DG,NBS South West Reconfirmed by Buhari Admin Y N 129 Folorunsho Coker DG,NTDC South West Not included Y Y 130 Waziri Adio ES, NEITI South West Not included Y Y 131 Alh Adebayo Thomas DG Film and Censor’s Board South West Not included Y Y 132 Maryam Uwais SA Social Investment North Central Not included with board members Y Y 133 Jumoke Oduwole SSA Trade and Investment South West Not included with board members Y Y 134 Emeka Nwapa CHAIRMAN, CPC South East Not included with board members Y Y 135 Ife Oyedele ED, NDPHC South West Not included Y Y 136 Alhaji Ali Usman Chairman, PENCOM North West Not included Y Y 137 Manase Benga EC, PENCOM North Central Not included Y Y 138 Zaki Magawata EC, PENCOM North East Not included Y Y 139 Ben Oviosun EC, PENCOM South South Not included Y Y 140 Nyerere Ayim EC, PENCOM South East Not included Y Y 141 Sanusi Garba NERC COMMISSIONER North West Not included Y Y 142 Dafe C. Akpeneye NERC COMMISSIONER South South Not included Y Y 143 Nathan Rogers Shatti NERC COMMISSIONER North East Not included Y Y 144 Dr Moses Arigu NERC COMMISSIONER North Central Not included Y Y 145 Musiliu Olalekan Oseni, NERC COMMISSIONER South West Not included Y Y 146 Professor Frank N. Okafor NERC COMMISSIONER South East Not included Y Y 147 Ituah Ighodalo National Council of Privatisation South South Not included Y Y 148 O. Olaoye National Council of Privatisation South West Not included Y Y 149 Yinka Amosun FRCN (Lagos) South West Not included Y Y 150 Femi Odumosu Ogun Osun RBDA South West Not included 152 Jide Zeitlin Chair, NSIA South West Not included 153 Uche Orji CEO/MD, NSIA South East Not included 154 Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli ED, NSIA South East Not included 155 Urum Kalu Eke NSIA South East Not included 156 Lois Laraba Machunga-Disu NSIA North Central Not included 157 Asue Ighodalo NSIA South South Not included 158 Halima Buba NSIA North East Not included 159 Bello Machido NSIA North WeSt Not included

