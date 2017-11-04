Ogun PDP holds Congress, gets parallel state executive despite court order

The plight of the crisis – ridden Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP ) worsened on Saturday with the emergence of a parallel executive from a Congress conducted by a faction of the party.

Members of the parallel executive are Sikirulai Ogundele (State Chairman), Chief Ibukun Ojosipe(Deputy Chairman), Alhaji Ismaila Odejimi( Vice Chairman 1) Arch. Kayode Adebayo( Vice Chairman 2), Hon. Wale Adeogun

(Vice Chairman 3) and Bode Bankole( Secretary)

Ogundele – led parallel executive which is loyal to Hon. Ladi Adebutu camp, were elected at a congress conducted at the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library(OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital despite a court order obtained by Senator Buruji Kashamu’s camp restraining them from conducting the said congress.

The Dayo Bayo party executive which is loyal to Kashamu, acting on the conviction that their tenure ends in 2020, had filed the suit, and maintained that any attempt to replace them should be treated as illegality and therefore null and void. A magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta presided by Magistrate Idowu Olayinka had in a ruling, restrained PDP constituted Panel from holding “Any congress, gathering, public assembly or meeting likely to cause breach of peace in Ogun State or any part of Ogun.”

But Ogundele who spoke journalists at the conclusion of the the congress, said it was a “very successful one,” adding that his emergence as State chairman would no doubt, bring all aggrieved members back under the cover one umbrella.

“All those that are aggrieved will come back to the party and I see this Congress putting an end to problems of PDP in Ogun State. With my emergence I intend to run an open government, open party administration.

“We intend to spread hands of fellowships to members that are aggrieved, we intend to extend hand of goodwill to members of other parties and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that we will put an end to the government of penny wise, pound foolish of APC (All Progressives Congress). “The entire people of Ogun State should expect a very vibrant, constructive party and we are looking up to having a 2019 election won by PDP. We will run all inclusive and a united PDP, we want to run a political administration that will encourage party members of other parties,” Ogundele said.