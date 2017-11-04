Ogun to host 60th National Council on Health meeting Nov. 6

Ogun is to host the 60th edition of the National Council on Health beginning on Nov. 6, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Taiwo Adeoluwa, has announced.

Adeoluwa, who is the Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the event, told a news conference in Abeokuta on Saturday that the meeting would be declared open by Gov. Ibikunle Amosun.

The theme of the meeting of the apex policy making body on health in Nigeria, is “Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and the Health Sector : Matters Arising”.

Newsmen report that Ogun had in September 2016 hosted The National Council on Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) and the 11th edition of the National Council on the Environment on Sept. 17, 2017.

The government secretary, who rationalised the hosting of the meeting by the state, said it would provide it the platform to showcase its achievements, particularly in the health sector.

“We are happy to host this convention. It is a measure of increased confidence in our administration and an attestation to the achievements we have made in the health sector since we came on board.

“We are happy that the Federal Government and the Ministry of Health considered us worthy of the hosting right and we hereby assure our people and our guests that we are fully ready,” Adeoluwa told newsmen.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, who also addressed newsmen, said medical experts from parts of the country and abroad were expected to attend the four-day event.

According to him, the meeting is also expected to chart the way forward in the country’s health sector which has been bedeviled by incessant strikes by health workers and resident doctors.

Also speaking at the news conference, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Akin Oyemakinde, expressed confidence in the ability of the state to host a successful council meeting.

NAN

The post Ogun to host 60th National Council on Health meeting Nov. 6 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

