Oil prices hit highest levels since 2015

Oil prices hit their highest levels early on Monday as markets tightened, while Saudi Arabia’s crown prince cemented his power over the weekend through an anti-corruption crackdown that included high profile arrests. Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, hit 62.44 dollars per barrel early on Monday, their highest level for years now.

