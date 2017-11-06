Okomu Oil reports 73% profit decline in Q3 2017

OKOMU Oil (Okomu) has reported its Q3 2017 results which showed that sales and PBT grew by 22% y/y and 14% y/y to N4.1bn and N1.4bn respectively. However, PAT declined by -73% y/y due to a 3,672bp y/y expansion in tax rate. Despite a net interest income of N65m (versus a charge of –N102m in […]

