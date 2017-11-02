Okorocha denies plot to sack Eze Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Confusion, yesterday, gripped Imo monarchs over alleged plot to sack the state chairman of traditional rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri, by Governor Rochas Okorocha.

This was even as Okorocha denied any attempt to strip Ohiri of his title.

A statement to newsmen in Owerri by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said such should be treated as baseless rumour, adding that for such a thing to happen, it would be communicated through the appropriate channel.

According to Onwuemeodo, “this is to inform the people of the state and the public in general that the story in some print and social media that the governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has sacked HRM Eze Samuel Ohiri as the chairman of the state council of traditional rulers is false, and should, therefore, be seen and treated as a baseless rumour.

“If there was need for such an action on the part of the governor, necessary information to that effect would have been given through the appropriate government quarters. It would not have been a matter of hear-say.

“The truth is that the governor has not sacked Eze Ohiri as the chairman of the traditional rulers council. And it is now left for those behind the fake news to tell their audience the source of their story.”

The post Okorocha denies plot to sack Eze Imo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

