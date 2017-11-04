Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okorocha set to spend N850m on christmas tree – Group alleges

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A socio-political group, G42 Imo Liberation Forum, has warned the Okorocha government to desist from “waste of tax payers’ money”. The group said it received information that the administration is set to spend N850m on erecting a tree ahead of Christmas celebration. Okorocha was recently criticised by Nigerians for erecting a statue of South Africa […]

Okorocha set to spend N850m on christmas tree – Group alleges

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.