Old South African flag lives on in online retail – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Old South African flag lives on in online retail
Times LIVE
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, said those who hoisted the flag are still trapped in the past and have demonstrated to all that they still hanker for the old day days of apartheid. Image: Moeletsi Mabe. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for …
Government still thinks SAA can be profitable, says Ramaphosa
SAA's failure to settle its debt would have resulted in default – Ramaphosa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!