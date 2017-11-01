Pages Navigation Menu

Olympic flame arrives South Korea

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Olympic flame arrived South Korea’s Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, 100 days ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN/dap, report that Organising Committee Chairman Lee Hee Beom said the day was a “very significant moment in history’’ for South Korea, after the torch touched down on a special charter aircraft from Greece. Lee took the chance to reiterate that the Games would be safe, saying “the 2018 Games will be an Olympics of peace and harmony.

