Olympic flame arrives South Korea

The Olympic flame arrived South Korea’s Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, 100 days ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN/dap, report that Organising Committee Chairman Lee Hee Beom said the day was a “very significant moment in history’’ for South Korea, after the torch touched down on a special charter aircraft from Greece. Lee took the chance to reiterate that the Games would be safe, saying “the 2018 Games will be an Olympics of peace and harmony.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

