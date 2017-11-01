OML30: Heritage, Delta communities synergise operations

By Tare Youdeowei

As Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, continues its consultations to Delta host communities, the chairmen and representatives of communities in Cluster 11, 12 and 7, in Oil Mining Lease OML30, have promised to work peacefully with Heritage.

Pastor Fianka Philip, chairman, cluster 11, Mr. Canaan Ajagbawa, chairman cluster 12, who spoke separately at the stakeholders meeting held at Edjbeba, Warri, however appealed to Heritage to empower its Community Relations Department for prompt response to the challenges and complaints of the host communities.

Also, Olorogun Johnson Okoro, chairman, cluster 7, at Oguname-Olomu, charged Heritage to spread employments /contracts among the 10 host communities, reactivate Osioka-Field and respond to the collective opinion of the cluster.

Heritage’s General Manager, HSSEQ, Engineer Uchechi Nwankwo, commended the host communities for their patience and understanding and promised that Heritage has a very good plan for the host communities.

Mr. Funkakpo Fufeyin, Manager, Government/Community Relations, HEOSL, enjoined the host communities in Cluster 11, 12, 7, to sustain their peaceful nature, friendly environment as Heritage will reciprocate same through its GMoU and Corporate Social Responsibility CSR to the host communities.

