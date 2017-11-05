Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omotola Ekeinde Is A Vision In Royal Blue At AFRIFF 2017

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment, Fashion | 0 comments

Nollywood’s first lady, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a vision to behold in her royal blue off shoulder, floor length ensemble at the 2017 edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). According to the screen goddess’ Instagram, the dress was supplied by Enthyst Fashion Klinik. Omotola was arguably the best dressed celebrity at the event. However…

The post Omotola Ekeinde Is A Vision In Royal Blue At AFRIFF 2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.