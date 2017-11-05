Omotola Ekeinde Is A Vision In Royal Blue At AFRIFF 2017

Nollywood’s first lady, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a vision to behold in her royal blue off shoulder, floor length ensemble at the 2017 edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). According to the screen goddess’ Instagram, the dress was supplied by Enthyst Fashion Klinik. Omotola was arguably the best dressed celebrity at the event. However…

The post Omotola Ekeinde Is A Vision In Royal Blue At AFRIFF 2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

