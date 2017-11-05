Omotola Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, others stuns at AFRIFF 2017
The stars trooped out for AFRIFF 2017, which was held at Eko Hotels and Suites last night. See more photos below: Source – Misspetite
The post Omotola Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, others stuns at AFRIFF 2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!