Mikel joins injury list ahead of Algeria, Argentina games
Daily Trust
Mikel joins injury list ahead of Algeria, Argentina games
Daily Trust
Porto loanee Mikel Agu faces a race against time to be fit for Nigeria's upcoming matches against Algeria (November 10) and Argentina (November 14), allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report. The defensive midfielder had to be substituted after forty …
