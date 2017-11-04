Ondo community raises alarm over invasion by criminals

Disturbed by alleged invasion of Igbotako community in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state by suspected criminals, its residents have urged the Police and other security agencies in the state to bail them out of the menace.

Already, the community has organized a security summit with the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju in attendance with other stakeholders.

Adeyanju used the occasion to warn criminals in the state particularly Igbotako community to relocate.

The law enforcement officer canvassed the support of residents in tackling the security challenge facing the community.

The summit was organised by Igbotako Community Development Council(ICDC)to tackle security threats in the community.

There had been reported cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism in the area in the past few years causing anxiety to the people.

The CP described criminal activities in the area as disturbing, saying his command was battle-ready to fortify the community and the whole state.

Adeyanju,however armed the youth criminal tendencies to re-think, stressing that the command had mapped out strategies to deal qitë the culprits.

The police boss said he was touched when the community leaders led by Chief Paddy Arikawe visited his office in Akure to lodge complaints on the incessant activities of the hoodlums in the community.

He warned the youths in the area and other neighbouring towns that his command was battle ready to deal with anyone found culpable.

The convener of the Summit, Arikawe hailed the CP for personally present, stressing that the cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism in the community was disturbing.

He advised parents to caption their wards, as police are ready for action to secure the community.

A youth leader, Omotoye Olusola noted that the summit was a success, stressing that the youths would cooperate with the police for peace in the society.

He however pleaded with leaders in the community to find a means of empowering the youths in order to be gainfully engaged.

The post Ondo community raises alarm over invasion by criminals appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

