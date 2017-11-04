‘One night stand’ with Adekunle Gold berths

Following the success of his London edition, Orente crooner, Adekunle Gold, is set for the Lagos edition of ‘One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold’, a live music concert featuring Adekunle Gold & The 79th Element, performing carefully curated songs from Adekunle Gold’s repertoire.

Organized and powered by Bavent Street Live, the concert will hold at The Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, on Boxing Day, 26th December, 2017.

Adekunle Gold plans to light up the stage this December with his unique sound and electrifying performances at the groundbreaking concert.

Reveling in the success of his sold-out prodigious ‘One Night Stand’ London and Dublin concerts, Adekunle Gold’s highly energetic and undeniable stage presence will be in full view for his fans, and the surprise features will add to the excitement that is One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold.

Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott unleashes film ‘Christmas is coming’ in November

Nollywood actress, producer and director, Ufuoma

McDermott is set to storm the cinema with her latest movie titled ‘Christmas is coming’. With Christmas just a few weeks away, this movie plans to put you right in the mood for the season.

The movie which follows the story of a slobby tomboy (Ufuoma McDermott) who has a string of ill-luck after being transformed to a “Lady” by her mischievous flat mates (Mary Lazarus, Izzie Otaigbe) just a few days to Christmas. She unintentionally falls in love quickly and has to deal with its immediate consequences.

Written, produced and directed by Ufuoma McDermott, the romantic comedy stars talented and popular actors like Ufuoma McDermott herself, Sola Sobowale, Chioma Akpotha, Zack Orji, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Mary Lazarus, Gregory Ojefua, Michael Okon, Izzie Otaigbe, Odenike Odetola and more.

‘Christmas is Coming’ is expected to hit cinemas nationwide come November 24th, 2017.

