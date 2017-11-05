Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Only God can determine a hit song –Ice Prince – The Punch

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Only God can determine a hit song –Ice Prince
The Punch
No doubt, Panshak Zamani, aka Ice Prince, has enjoyed his own share of success in the music industry with songs like Oleku and Aboki, but for a while now, the rapper seems to have lost his magic that once charmed a large number of music lovers.
Ice Prince Explains Why He Doesn't Have Another Hit Song: 'Only God Can Decide'Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.