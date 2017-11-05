Only Long Term Capital Can Bridge Housing Gap – Experts

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos –

Experts in the real estate sector have argued that to brigde the gap in the housing sector, investors need to move beyond a focus on short term drivers to long term funding.

Speaking at the sixth edition of Real Estate Unite 2017, in Lagos, chief executive of 3Invest Limited, Ruth Obih-Obuah said, the recent economic downturn has caused the real estate sector in Africa to fall below the projected 2.6 per cent regional growth.

With the economic indicator showing Nigeria out of recession, she however stated that balancing short term indicators with long term-term structural change will reinstate investor confidence, which is paramount to the success and continued growth recovery process of the sector, as driven by government reforms and policies.

While speaking on the role of stock market, pension funds and regulators stimulating the real estate market, the managing director of FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, Mr. Bola Onadele said, housing gap cannot be met through public resources alone, adding that private sector involvement is also critical.

He explained that Nigeria as an emerging economy needs a sound and effective capital market that is properly regulated and supervised to bridge the huge infrastructure financing gap that exists.

According to Onadele, ‘we did not expect real estate to depend on money market funding, although they need the money market to start but has to be refinance which can be done through the debt or equities market.’

He said, ‘“I will not an advocate of funding a 20 years assets with a six months funds.’

The Chairman of Mixta Africa, Mr. Deji Alli on his part, pointed out that real estate promotes economic stability, saying there is a relationship between real estate and capital flows on one hand and economic stability on the other hand

He added that the financial banks do not have the resources needs in the industry, saying “We need institutional investors to invest for the sector to grow.”

Alli noted that the sector is full of opportunities and access to funding remains a challenge. He said, “We need the Pension fund to finance the housing gap and also called on the government to provide incentives that will protect private capital into real estate sector.

His words, “Looking at the various asset classes, the real estate sector primarily has three single digit Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that have been listed in estate development and this has not been properly structured.’

He revealed that the ones listed in the Nigerian capital market with the way they are structured are not attractive to investors, adding that if the underline is rebalanced and evaluated every year, this will make it attractive.”

Real Estate unite is an annual flagship event established in 2012 by 3Invest, a real estate company to showcare and discuss opportunities and issues in global real estate yearly.