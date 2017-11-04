Open letter to the Inspector General of Police

by Dr Tony Nwoye’s Campaign

RE: Fraudulent impersonation of Evang. Chinedu Obigwe by Chinedu Obidigwe, James Eze and Oliver Okpala and a call to caution Willy Obiano

PROTOCOL:

It will be recalled that the trio of Chinedu Obidigwe (Special Adviser to Obiano on Political Matters), James Eze (SSA media to Obiano) and Oliver Okpala (Senior Special Assistant to Obiano on media, strategic Communication and legislative matters) had on Friday 20th October, 2017 during the flag-off campaign of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, alleged that the Vice-President Prof Yemi Osibanjo was implicated in an incidence at Nkpor Junction, which would have led to the lynching of the Vice-President in Anambra State and a possible Civil War had Nkeiruka Nwode, the Police Public Relation Officer in the state not set the records straight and warned the protagonists of this mischief from spreading rumors capable of heating up the polity. To further perpetuate fraud, character assassination, falsehood and to avoid detection, Chinedu Obidigwe, James Eze and Oliver Okpala employed the services of Mr Nwafor Sunday of Vanguard Newspaper to massively misinform Anambrarians and to insult Dr Tony Nwoye using a pseudo-name Evang. Chinedu Obigwe (not to be mistaken for Chinedu Obidigwe) who they claimed to be the National Coordinator of APGA’s, Media Warriors Forum (Neither the Forum nor Chinedu Obigwe exists). In connivance with Willy Obiano, the trio have spent more than N25 Million on Vanguard Newspaper alone, on Press releases which have always been published for them by one Mr Nwafor Sunday, a staff of Vanguard Newspaper

Again, on the 23rd of October 2017, Chinedu Obidigwe, James Eze and Oliver Okpala, using the same pseudo-name of Evang. Chinedu Obigwe paid Mr. Nwafor Sunday of Vanguard Newspaper to publish a Press release on the 24th of October, where they shamelessly denied any links with their lies against the Vice-President and chose instead to attack me, calling me a political moron and insulting Tony Nwoye’s ICT campaign management team, calling them bunch of ideologically bereft politicians, the same way they called Dr Tony Nwoye an Idiot!

Again, on the 29th of October 2017, Chinedu Obidigwe, James Eze and Oliver Okpala using the same pseudo-name Evang. Chinedu Obigwe circulated falsehood across the social media in Nigeria, accusing me of being a member of a dreaded secret cult group in Nigeria and having killed fellow students at the University of Nigeria while I was a student.

FINDINGS:

In view of the aforementioned and to unmask the perpetrators of this unprecedented falsehood against the Vice-President and the spread of rumors in Anambra state. Investigations revealed the followings:

That Chinedu Obidigwe, James Eze and Oliver Okpala have been using the same IP address on Facebook and computers to spread these rumors and are indeed responsible for the rumor targeted against the Vice-President, against me and against Dr Tony Nwoye. For the avoidance of doubts, an IP address is a unique string of numbers that identifies each computer using the Internet Protocol to communicate over a network. The IP address they used in conjunction with the pseudo-name Evang. Chinedu Obigwe as revealed is 184.154.211.140 This IP address 154.211.140 was the same used to register the domain server of the official website of Anambra State Government www.anambrastate.gov.ng and that of another Willy Obiano’s propaganda website with address www.anambrayouthconnect.com/ with Domain ID: 5390-NIRA and Domain ID: 2028364720_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN respectively and registered for Willy Obiano by one Chuka Anene of UTIWARE Company. This can be verified The Facebook handle of James Eze, Chinedu Obidigwe and that of the pseudo account of Evang. Chinedu Obigwe Akaekpuchionwa gave a hit of 135 user activities with the same IP address of 184.154.211.140 and 184.154.211.138, a confirmation that these lies and propaganda against Prof Osibanjo and Dr Tony Nwoye emanated from the same server and the same computers that were used for updates with anambrastate.gov.ng, the official website of Anambra State Government

CONCLUSION:

I call on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate Chinedu Obidigwe, James Eze and Oliver Okpala on the fraudulent use of this pseudo-name Evang. Chinedu Obigwe to create havoc and mischief in Anambra State and to produce Evang. Chinedu Obigwe should they deny complicity in this fraud

I also call on the police to caution Mr Nwafor Sunday of Vanguard Newspaper to desist from being used by Willy Obiano, Chinedu Obidigwe, James Eze and Oliver Okpala to publish press releases on Vanguard Newspaper for a non-existing Evang. Chinedu Obigwe and the fraudulent APGA media warrior’s forum

Signed

Pharm Ike Klinsmann Ohamadike

