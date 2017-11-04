COCOBOD begins probe into utilisation of $1.8bn loan – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
COCOBOD begins probe into utilisation of $1.8bn loan
Myjoyonline.com
Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, says the government is investigating how an amount of $1.8 billion dollars secured for the 2016/17 cocoa purchases was utilised. “As at January 2017, the $1.8 billion had …
