OR Tambo staff recover 3 cocaine bricks linked to Friday bust – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
OR Tambo staff recover 3 cocaine bricks linked to Friday bust
Eyewitness News
It was established that the packages containing 1.34 kilograms of cocaine were wrapped in the same material as the other package, which was confiscated from a Seychelles-bound passenger. Picture: freeimages.com. OR Tambo International Airport …
Airport staff find cocaine in bathroom bin
Woman's oversized boobs in seven bras turn out to be 1.04kg of cocaine
Shapely passenger lands unwelcome attention from airport security
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!