Organisers name Akon as host of AFRIMA 2017

The Nation Newspaper

African-American music star, Akon, has been unveiled as host of the 4th annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Akon named as host for AFRIMA 2017 Ripples Nigeria



all 2 news articles »